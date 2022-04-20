UP: 2 youth arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

Ballia (UP): Two youth were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, police said.

Rajesh Yadav and Akash Yadav, both aged about 23 years, were arrested in Pakwainar village, Station House Officer Rasda Nagesh Upadhyay said.

The incident took place on May 29 when the girl had gone to a field to attend the nature's call, he said.

On the basis of the complaint by the girl, an FIR was registered against the two under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

Police said it will also get the DNA test of the accused and the victim done.

—PTI