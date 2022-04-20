UP: 2 Women Among 3 Killed In Bus-Van Collision

Kanpur: Three people, including two women, were killed while two others seriously injured on Sunday when the van they were travelling in collided head-on with a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the GT road here, police said.

The bus was on its way to Hardoi, while the van was heading towards Kannauj, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Maya Devi (42), Ram Kali (39) and Rinku (21) all residents of Saurikh in Kannauj, police said.

Circle Officer (Bilhaur) Santosh Singh said the accident took place on the GT Road near Dhamni Nivada village in Shivrajpur when the roadways bus and the van, ferrying five people, collided head-on.

Local residents rushed to the site and immediately took the people out. The three people had died at the spot itself, the CO added.

The injured persons, including the two seriously injured -- Puran Lal (37) and Ram Prakash (18)-- were admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital, where their condition is said to be critical, he said.

The bus and the van were travelling at a high speed and that led to the accident, officials said. —PTI