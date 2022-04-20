UP: 2 more cops suspended over Dalit's death

Raebraeli: Two more policemen have been suspended in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Dalit man allegedly in police custody in Uttar Pradesh''s Raebareli district, officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the SHO of Lalganj police station in the district was suspended on Monday, after the deceased''s mother alleged "police brutality" led to his son''s death on Sunday.

"The probe in the case reveals, prima facie, that sub-inspectors J P Yadav and Arvind Maurya of the Lalganj police station are guilty of the charges. Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgain has ordered their suspension from service," the Raebareli Police said in a statement.

Initially the police had claimed Mohit alias Monu died as his health condition had worsened "suddenly" even as the district administration had launched a magisterial investigation into the matter.

"Monu was called to the Lalganj police station for questioning in connection with a motorcycle theft on Sunday. While at the police station, his health condition worsened suddenly and he was rushed to the district hospital," the police had said in a statement.

"Monu died during treatment at the district hospital on Sunday," the police had claimed.

However, the deceased''s mother Rajpati gave a complaint to senior officials alleging her son died due to police brutality. She also alleged that her son was kept in illegal police custody.

Scores of people also gathered outside the Lalganj police station on Monday to protest the alleged police action.

Station House Officer of Lalganj Harishankar Prajapti was suspended "as he was found prima facie guilty" in the matter, according to the statement. —PTI