    UP: 2 minor die after mother feeds them poison

    April20/ 2022


    Sitapur: A woman here allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poison after feeding it to her three minor children, two of whom died, police said Monday.

    The woman, Neetu, 34, and her children Nitin, 12, Shubh (six) and Lovely (four), were taken to a hospital. Subh and Lovely died, while Neetu and her eldest son were critical and referred to a Lucknow hospital, the police said.

    The incident took place in Ghura Mau locality in city area here on Sunday, they said.

    Police is probing the incident and trying to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step.

    —PTI

