UP: 19 Farmers Booked For Stubble Burning

Kushinagar: Cases were registered against 19 farmers for burning stubble on the directions of the district administration, official sources said here on Wednesday.

According to the sources, after numerous cases of stubble burning came to the fore in various areas of the Padrauna tehsil, cases have been registered against 19 farmers.

Sources said that in view of the air pollution, the district administration has taken this action against the farmers. The farmers of Batrauli, Badgaon, Indrasenwa, Parsadpur, Nautan Hardo and Barwa Kala village in the Padrauna tehsil are included in the case filed.

Apart from this, the action of registering cases has been undertaken in Padrauna Kotwali, Kubersthan and Turkpatti police stations.

The incidents of stubble burning have been frequent in various districts of the state. The government had appealed the farmers to not engage in stubble burning in view of pollution and dangerous AQIs.

UNI