UP: 11 members of Upper House to retire on May 6

Lucknow: Eleven members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council would retire on May 6 though the Election Commission has failed to hold election to fill this vacancy due to the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus, official sources said on Monday.

According to them, members whose term would expire on May 6 were Om Prakash Sharma , Jagveer Kishore Jain, Umesh Dwivedi, Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, Hem Singh Pundir( All from Teachers group) ,Chet Narain Singh and Kanti Singh (independents), Dr Asim Yadav and Sanjay Kumar Mishra of Samajwadi Party and Kedarnath Singh and Dr Yagh Dutt Sharma of the BJP.

They said that of these six were from the the teachers constituencies and rest five from Graduate constituencies.

The elections in these 11 seats were proposed in April last but it could not be held due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The strength of the UP legislative council is 100.

