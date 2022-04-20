UP: 10 Killed, 15 Injured In A LPG Explosion

Atleast 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured in a LPG cylinder explosion under Mohamadabad police station area in the district on Monday morning.

In the impact of the explosion, a two storied building collapsed.

Sleuths of NDRF and other security personnel have been rushed to the spot as several people were still trapped under the collapsed building.

UP DGP OP Singh while confirming 10 deaths, said that the incident occurred in Walidpur village at around 0730 hrs when a two storied building collapsed in the impact of the LPG blast.

He said the priority of the authorities are to rescue the trapped people and NDRF have been rushed to the spot.

The 15 injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Police sources said that the number of casualties can increase as several of the injured are in critical condition.

The deceased were yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident of blast in a house in Walidpur Mau.

He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM SP and all officers should immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured.