    Menu
    India

    UP: 1 held for issuing death threat to Dhirendra Shastri

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Dhirendra Shastri

    Bareilly : The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of the Bagheshwar Dham, an official said.

    Superintendent of Police (Rural), Raj Kumar Agarwal, said, “We have arrested one Anas Ansari for issuing a death threat to Dhirendra Shastri in a post on the social media platform Instagram.”

    The arrest was made after a member of a local Hindu group lodged an FIR regarding the social media post at the Hafizganj police station earlier on Sunday.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :threat Dhirendra Shastri Uttar Pradesh Bareilly
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in