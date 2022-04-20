UP Women's Commission Orders Probe Into Negligence In Pregnant Woman's Treatment

Gonda: A couple of days after a pregnant woman was sent to Lucknow, instead of being treated at Gonda's District Women's Hospital, the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Commission's Vice Chairperson Anju Chaudhary on Wednesday here said as per the complaint, the fetus had died inside the womb of Yashoda, who had come from Balrampur's Shridutt Ganj. The woman had been transferred from Balrampur to Gonda Women's Hospital but the doctors, instead of treating her, sent her to the Lucknow Medical College. A complaint, that the woman was lying on the floor during that time, has also been received.

The directions to investigate the case have been given to Chief Medical Superintendent AP Mishra.

Ms Chaudhary said those officials or staff which paid negligence in providing treatment will be punished. UNI