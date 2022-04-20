UP woman tweets to PM of poor hygiene in quarantine centre

Bulandshahr (UP): A woman took to Twitter to inform the Prime Minister's office and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the 'pathetic' condition of a quarantine facility in Khurja town where she claimed that 20 coronavirus suspects were crammed into a room along with her husband and two minor daughters.

The woman, who is now at her parents' home in Greater Noida, claimed in a series of tweets that her husband and two children were also not getting proper food at the shelter home in Khurja town.

"The condition of this quarantine centre is very pathetic. It has 20 suspects crammed in a single small room, and chances are very high that the disease will spread among them if anyone is infected. Garbage is also strewn all over," she said in a tweet.

Her husband was put under quarantine after he drove a doctor from Shikarpur to Bulandshahr. The doctor died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Friday due to Corona infection.

"The doctor was the friend of my neighbour. He had fainted and required immediate medical attention. That is why I drove him in my car to Bulandshahr. After that we were brought to this Khurja shelter home," said the husband.

A day after the tweets, which have now been deleted, the administration swung into action.

Sources said that the health department officials were sent to ensure that the place was cleaned and sanitized.

Bulandshahr's chief medical officer (CMO), Dr K N Tiwari said, "We saw the complaint and a team for sanitization of the shelter home was sent. All the beds inside the shelter home, which is a huge hall, are kept at a distance of two meters to ensure that there is no risk of spreading of infection among the suspects."

