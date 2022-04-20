UP Woman Dies After Doctors Leave Piece Of Cloth In Stomach During C-Section

A woman, who was taken seriously ill after doctors at Government Medical College here allegedly left a piece of cloth in her stomach during a cesarean operation, has died during treatment in a Lucknow hospital.The woman, who was admitted to the trauma centre of King George's Medical College in a serious condition and was on ventilator, died on Monday, her husband said on Wednesday.Taking note of the matter, the principal of the medical college, Rajesh Kumar, had formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the allegation. The husband claimed that the committee has not taken his version yet.The woman's husband Manoj, a resident of Ramapur North under the Tilhar police station here, had alleged that his wife Neelam (in her 30s) had given birth to a baby girl on January 6 during which a piece of cloth was left in her stomach. Talking to PTI over the phone, Manoj said that his wife died during treatment at the Lucknow trauma centre on Monday night.Manoj said after the birth of their daughter, his wife used to complain of stomach pain.With no relief from treatment by private doctors, he claimed that he got her admitted to a private medical college in Shahjahanpur during which a piece of cloth was found in her stomach which was removed through an operation. She was later admitted to Lucknow trauma centre after her condition did not improve, he said.Medical College spokesperson Dr Puja Tripathi, however, said that earlier when the inquiry committee tried to take the statement of the concerned doctor over the phone, he did not give a satisfactory reply. —PTI