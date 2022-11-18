UP woman claims father made a false complaint

Amroha, UP (The Hawk): In a video posted on Facebook, a 23-year-old woman who vanished from her home on November 8 claimed that she got married "willingly, without any coercion," but that her father, a head constable in the UP police, stalked her, her husband, and her in-laws and even kidnapped her father-in-law.

Parul Vashistha, the woman, claimed that because her husband is from a backward community and she is a Brahmin, her family was against the union.

In search of safety, she had also met Amroha SP Aditya Langeh.

The SP confirmed that a police investigation has been launched and that the woman's father has been taken into custody to be questioned.

Three days after she vanished, her father, Roop Kishor Sharma, who is stationed in Badaun, reported her missing.

In the video, the woman claimed that her father had made a "false complaint" and that she had not been kidnapped but was instead happily married and residing in the Amroha neighbourhood of Jaggawala village with her husband, Ajay Pawar.

"When he was taken away on Wednesday, my father-in-law, Padam Singh Pawar, was engaged in his line of work. My father is to blame for this. The lives of my in-laws are in danger, and I want to protect them "In the one minute long video, she can be heard saying.

