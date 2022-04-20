UP Woman Booked For Cutting Mango Trees

Pilibhit: In an interesting case, a woman in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly cutting down 18 green mango trees without obtaining the felling permit from the forest authority.

The police in Pilibhit have registered a case against the main accused, Satendra Kaur of Deshnagar, who owns the orchard where the trees were lopped, and two labourers, who cut the trees, following a complaint lodged by Forest and Wildlife Division Inspector, Ram Adhar.

Adhar, in his complaint, said that he visited the orchard near Naktadana crossing on February 20 and found a total of 68 trees, of which 59 were mango trees. "The accused removed all branches and truncated the stems without any valid permission," he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shrikant Dwivedi said the FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees Act. --IANS