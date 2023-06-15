UP woman arrested for killing minor daughter

Sultanpur: Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her 12-year-old daughter.

The arrest was made on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the woman's brother in connection with the minor's death.

The girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with serious injuries to her throat from slitting it. She died while being treated.

According to the police, the woman's first husband passed away from cancer three years ago, and she was currently living with her second husband, who did not approve of her to keep the minor in the house.

The accused, 38-year-old Priyanka Ojha, was also depressed and attacked two people in the recent past.

Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said Priyanka is a resident of Vivek Nagar under Chanda police circle.

"Priyanka was cutting vegetables at home while her daughter was sitting beside her. Suddenly, Priyanka got angry with her over some issue and slashed her throat with the blade," said Barma.

When the girl cried out, her family ran to her and found her lying in a pool of blood.

They took her to the village health centre, Chanda.

There, doctors sent her to the medical college, but she died from her injuries.

Priyanka was arrested, according to the police, after her brother, Ravi Ojha, filed a complaint against her.—Inputs from Agencies