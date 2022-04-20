UP Will Be An Alternative To China By Promoting MSMEs: Pathak

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for launching the mega loan scheme for MSMEs within 24 hours of its announcement saying the move would be seen as an effort to make the state an alternative of China.

State BJP general secretary and in charge of western UP Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here that the UP CM has shown the path to the entire country what a government can do to serve the migrant workers.

"Sanctioning a loan with over Rs 2002 crores to over 56,000 MSMEs at one go will certainly pave way for making the state a hub of manufacturing sector in the country and the move would be seen as an effort to make the state an alternative of China," he claimed.

"UP is the only state which is welcoming the migrant workers and has prepared for their future while other states are still had not made any arrangements for this big working force," he said.

In a statement Mr Pathak, MLC, said providing food, transport and other facilities to around one million migrant workers, UP government has already created a sort of record while preparing to give 2 million jobs to these skilled and non skilled workers will take the state into an era of development. UNI