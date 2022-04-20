UP village was all set to handpump thousand litres of spurious liquor

Jhansi: The Uttar Pradesh police, along with excise officials, have recovered huge quantities of spurious liquor and raw material in raids conducted on the outskirts of the Jhansi district.

The police took the help of drone cameras and JCB machines in the raids that took place on Monday.

In Padri village, the police found a tube well hand pump fitted to the barrels filled with liquor underground. The police found 10,000 litres of raw material stored in 50 barrels here.

District magistrate Jhansi Andra Vamsi said that the administration has recovered 1,245 litres of illegal country-made liquor and 14,000 kg of raw material in the past two days.

"We will not allow manufacturing or sale of illegal and spurious liquor under any circumstances. It poses grave danger to the health of those consuming it as well as loss to the government exchequer. We will be continuously raiding such hideouts from time to time," said Vamsi.

District excise officer, Pramod Kumar Goyal has issued phone numbers, asking people to inform them about the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor.

—IANS