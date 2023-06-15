UP village house fire kills woman, 5 kids

Kushinagar: Six members of one family, including five children, were killed when their house caught fire in the Urdaha village of Kushinagar district.

The accident happened late on Wednesday night when Sangita and her five kids went to bed in the house without properly dousing the fire in the 'chulha'.

Sparks landed on the clothing, and the ensuing fire quickly consumed the house, leaving no room for escape.

Her husband Navmi was sleeping outside.

The deceased Sangita was 38 years old, and her children ranged in age from 10 to 1.

The police official confirmed that the bodies had been taken for post-mortem.—Inputs from Agencies