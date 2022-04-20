UP Vidhan Sabha Shut Down Till March 31

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha secretariat has been closed down till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 scare. In a press release, the principal secretary of the Vidhan Sabha, Pradeep Dubey, said that the Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit has asked the secretariat staff to follow the safety protocols and stay away from all gatherings - social or religious. The secretariat administration has also cancelled passes of all, except the secretariat staff till March 31. Entry will be allowed in these offices only to the sanctioned staff, the government spokesman said. --IANS