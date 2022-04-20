UP varsities to follow common minimum syllabus now

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has finalised the structure of common minimum syllabus (CMS) to be implemented in BA, BSc and BCom from the new academic session in all state universities.





With CMS in place, students will be able to pursue multidisciplinary studies, according to an official release.





For example, an arts student can opt for one subject, either from science or commerce stream, while a science student can study history or economics alongside.





This will be apart from two major subjects from one stream.





Besides, students can change their main subject in second or third year.





The fourth subject will be a minor elective (one paper from a particular subject) to be opted by a student from a different faculty.





In addition, there will be one vocational and one compulsory co-curricular subject.





The vocational skill development course will be for the first two years (four semesters) and will be of three credits each.





Under the new credit system, there will be six co-curricular subjects of two credits each which students need to complete in the first three years of the course. Students will have to score a minimum 40 per cent in these to pass.





Though grades of co-curricular subjects will be mentioned on the marksheet, they will not be part of the cumulative grade point average (CGPA).





Each semester will be of 15 weeks. There will be minimum marks to qualify and minimum credits to obtain a degree.





Students have to accumulate a minimum of 46 credits for one year.





--IANS



