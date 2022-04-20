UP Urban Local Bodies To Go For Special Cleanliness Drive On First Saturday Of Every Month

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government, in order to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, today directed all the urban local bodies to hold special cleanliness drive on every first Saturday of the month for two hours. In a directive to all Nagar Nigams, Nagar Palikas and Nagar Panchayats, Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna here today said this special cleanliness drive will be done on first Saturday of every month for two hours from 0700 hours to 0900 hrs. "I think the local bodies should ensure to support this special cleanliness drive in their areas with seeking support from the common people and the NGOs," he said in his directive. The UP Government has stepped up its effort on the cleanliness drive in cities and urban areas after it came to power last month with issuing several new directives, including punishment for littering in public and spitting. UNI