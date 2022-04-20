UP Urban Local Bodies' Poll Dates To Be Announced On Oct 25

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC), which is preparing for the urban local bodies elections in November, is all set to announce the polling dates in the last week of October. As fresh revision of electoral rolls have started from September 11, the SEC has now decided to hold the elections likely in four phases in November. State Election Commissioner S K Agarwal told UNI here today that the notification for the elections is likely to be announced on October 25. "We are prepared for the elections and revision of electoral rolls are underway in a smooth manner. The elections in November would certainly pave way for good percentage of voting which was the real reason for delaying the elections from June-July to November," he said. He said around 3.5 crore voters of the urban areas are expected to exercise their franchise and more than 12,000 wards would elect its new representative. He said for the first time, the names of the candidates would be made online while during the polling, over 3,500 polling stations out of the total 36,500 will webcast all activities at booth to ensure free and fair polls. Mr Agarwal further claimed that this electoral roll revision would be an unique one and it would be better than the Assembly one. The current revision of electoral rolls, will be second, within last five months by the State Election Commission, with first one being held in May-June. The commission had also gone for rapid revision of the electoral rolls from May 5 to 8 and its publication was made on May 9 but the polls were delayed due to different reasons. "The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would visit house-to-house from September 11 to October 3 to register the voters. Besides electorate can register themselves online between September 11 and September 25 and the BLO would check their credentials at their residence between September 26 and October 3," Mr Agarwal said in his order of the electoral roll revision. The preparation for publication of draft voters list would be done between October 4 and 8 and the draft publication would be made on October 9. Thereafter, objections and corrections would be accepted between October 9 and 15 while changes would be made in the voter list on October 16 and 17. Mr Agarwal said the final publication of the electoral rolls would be made on October 18. The urban local bodies elections in UP has been delayed for around four months due to different reasons and recently the state government had said in the Allahabad High Court that the polls would be held in November. Meanwhile almost all urban local bodies have completed their term of five years and administrators have been appointed there. BJP had swept the previous urban bodies elections in 2012, winning 11 out of 13 seats of Mayors across the state. This time it has increased to 16. Therefore, it would be the first real test for the party after winning 325 seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections. The elections would be held for 653 posts - 439 municipal boards, 198 town areas and 16 Municipal Corporations. In all, 1,024 corporators in the municipal corporations, 5,097 in municipal boards and 5,158 in municipal panchayats would be elected. UNI