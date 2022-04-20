UP Universities Differ Over Holding Students Union Polls This Academic Session

Lucknow: Even though giving enough indications that the students union elections would not be held in state universities this academic session, the much discussed vice-chancellor conference today took several innovative decisions to improve higher education system with more transparency and job-oriented curriculum for the students. The conference chaired by UP Governor Ram Naik, in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too participated, decided that next academic session should start from July 10 and all exams along with results should be declared by June 15. Common Minimum Curriculum would be introduced in the state universities while Aadhar would be made compulsory for admission. Virtual classroom, smart classes and e-learning would be adopted while lecturers would be asked to upload their lectures two days before he gives in the class and now degree exams would also have some objective type questions along with traditional descriptive ones from 2018. Answer sheets of all exams and research work would be made online, all faculty in the universities and colleges to have compulsory computer lab and e-library while the three year's degree course will have a six months skill development training. To solve all the issues within the universities, the conference also decided to set up advisory committees at the university level with students union leaders, teachers union leaders and employees union leaders would be its members and would be chaired by the VC. "The government would take a decision on the students union polls in the state universities and affiliated colleges as the VCs had different opinion as some said they were yet to complete the admissions and some suggested to hold the elections from next academic session when the admission process gets regularized," said Education Minister Dinesh Sharma here. Briefing reporters about the conference, Dr Sharma, however, was non-committal on whether the students union elections would be held this year or not. Earlier, the government had said that students union elections will be held simultaneously on one day in all universities and college as per the Lyndoh Committee Report. He announced that in the coming assembly session, the government would bring anti-cheating Billsand the new transfer policy in the education department has brought full transparency. "We are committed to stopping all types of irregularities in the examination and thus CCTVs, and elaborate security would be made for cheating free exams in the universities and colleges," he said. "Commencement of inter-university sports and exchange of cultural activities would be promoted while 220 days academic calendar of the students would be maintained at any cost," he said. The conference decided that all the universities should advertise the vacancies of teachers by August 15 while the demand for giving the authority of the appointment of class-3 employees to the VCs, increase of the term of the VC from 3 to five years, introduction of VRS for the teachers, and medical facilities to the employees would be decided by the government. All the VCs were also of the opinion to have State Level Eligibility Test(SLAT) process in the state while a proposal has been given to start B Tech course in Dairy science while in the commerce and management courses there should be a subject on GST. " All universities have also been asked to hold seminars of GST where students and experts would have interaction," Dr Sharma said. The VCs conference also approved for setting up a portal e-university where the best practises of the state universities would be exhibited. AKTU would be the nodal agency to implement it. Dr Sharma said all the research papers would be uploaded on the Ganga portal, central data base of the teachers would be made while, the Universities have been asked to introduce regional language courses. He said in order to provide the students job after their courses, the universities would coordinate with the recruiting companies and even go for internship for the students besides given them skill training. A total of 31 VCs of different state universities including technical and deemed attended the conference where the Governor took active participation. Later after the conference, all the VCs were invited by the CM for tea at his office. However, no VCs of the Central University participated even after invitation were given to them. UNI