UP universities, colleges to reopen from Nov 23

Lucknow: The colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from November 23.

The higher educational institutions will reopen with 50 per cent attendance of students on a roster basis after a gap of eight months due to the pandemic.

The state government has issued guidelines for reopening of the colleges and universities.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Monika Garg, an order sent to all the District Magistrates and Registrars of universities has asked the higher educational institutions to resume classes in a phased manner to avoid crowding on campuses.

The guidelines include wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also, all the higher institutes will have to make provision for thermal scanning and hand wash basins for both students and staff. All the students who will attend colleges and universities will not be allowed to share books, notes, and laptops as well.

Students, teachers, and staff who are living in the containment zones will not be allowed to enter the institutions.

The vice chancellors and principals of the colleges and universities have been asked to lay down the Standard Operating Procedures for their respective institutes.

All these institutes can also join hands with nearby hospitals, NGOs working in the health sector to fight against the virus.

—IANS