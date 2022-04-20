UP under grip of thick smog

Lucknow: For the past three days, most of the western and central parts of Uttar Pradesh are experiencing dense smog with rise of air pollution level by three to four times higher than normal. This smog has created a scare among the people with state government yet to respond even as the weather office has predicted the dense smog to continue till tomorrow. Residents of the city of Nawabs got a feel of Delhi yesterday, while the situation this morning was no better with thick sheet of dense smog enveloping it. State Met director J P Gupta here today said the smog gets formed by accumulation of pollutants in the air during this part of the year when temperatures are below normal with low wind speed and high moisture content. "The moisture content is high because easterly winds are dominating the atmosphere. The pollutants combine with tiny water droplets to form smog," he said. In dry weather, pollutants settle down or are blown away. The easterly winds had also led to clouding, which caused drop in maximum and minimum temperatures. People woke up to haze yesterday morning and as the day passed, the smog got thicker with addition of pollutants. Monitoring by the Indian Institute of Toxicology and Research (IITR) showed that PM2.5 and PM10 concentration in the air was around 400 micrograms and 800 micrograms respectively between 1100 hrs and 1500 hrs, almost on a par with the pollution that made the city gasp on Diwali day. Meanwhile, a report from Bareilly said that the unprecedented level of air pollution enveloping National Capital Region (NCR) has now spread to western Uttar Pradesh reducing visibility to a low usually seen during the peak winter days. Yesterday morning, poor visibility resulted in a pile-up on National Highway 24 involving eight vehicles. One person was killed and six others were injured. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be serious. According to sources, owing to low visibility conditions, two trucks collided on Bilwa flyover in Bhojipura yesterday. This triggered a pile-up as vehicles going towards Lucknow began colliding into the first crash site, resulting in injuries to half-a-dozen commuters. -UNI