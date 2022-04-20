UP ULB Polls: Delimitation Work Starts For June-July Elections

Lucknow: After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cracked a whip on officials to hold the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections on time, the Uttar Pradesh government machinery has started working overtime to complete the delimitation work of the wards on a war-footing. All the District Magistrates(DMs) have been asked to complete the delimitation work in a record time of eight days and send their report to the state Urban Development Department by April 12. State Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Kumar Kamlesh issued a government order(GO) yesterday for completion of the delimitation work in eight days and sending the reports till April 12. The new delimitation would be held as per the 2011 census. The last 2012 urban local bodies polls were held as per the 2001 census. Sources said that after the delimitation work, the department will notify the wards and the State Election Commission would issue the notification for the elections probably in June-July next. Earlier, it was reported that the elections could be delayed due to the delimitation work but government refused to hear any excuses from the officials and hence they will have to complete the delimitation work in eight days. The officials had earlier said that new delimitation would take around six months time but surprisingly they have now agreed to do it in eight days. Though the number of voters and wards could increase the delimitation work, there is a limit for this increase. According to the rule, the Nagar Panchayat would have wards between 10 to 24, the Nagar Palika between 25 to 55 wards and Nagar Nigam( coroporation ) between 60 to 110 wards. Earlier, the Chief Minister had clearly expressed his intention that the local bodies polls should be held soon so that the budget session of the new Assembly could be held after that. But now things can be different. UP State Election Commission too had conveyed to the urban development department to prepare for the May-June polls. The last elections were held in the same period and the notification was issued on May 25, 2012. The elections in 2012 were held in four phases between June 24 to July 4 with counting of votes on July 7. Recently, State Election Commissioner(SEC) Satish Agarwal had met the CM where the instructions were issued for holding the polls in May-June. BJP had swept the previous urban bodies elections in 2012, winning 11 out of 13 seats of mayors across the state. Therefore, it would be the first real test for the party after winning 325 seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections. The elections would be held for 654 posts -438 municipal boards , 202 town areas and 14 Municipal Corporations. In all, 1,024 corporators in the municipal corporations, 5,097 in municipal boards and 5,158 in municipal panchayats would be elected. UNI