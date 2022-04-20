UP Transport Dept Orders Drive Against Errant School Buses

Lucknow: After Delhi government's transport department impounded 250 errant school vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh transport department has asked officials to conduct a drive to ensure that all school buses undergo fitness test within a week.

In a statement, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Swatantra Dev Singh said, "There are 27,998 registered school buses throughout the state, of which only 5,000 buses have been checked so far." The minister told officials to stop entry of touts in the transport department offices. He also asked officials to initiate strict action against overloading of vehicles. In a similar drive against errant school vehicles, the Delhi government's transport department has impounded 250 school buses, including 10 of Ryan International Group of Institutions.

The drive against flouting of norms and rules by private school buses was launched after the rape of a five-year-old girl at her school in Shahdara and the killing of a seven- year-old boy in Gurugram's Ryan International School. Enforcement teams found that some drivers were not carrying PSV (public service vehicle) badges and some conductors did not meet the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, the official said. As per the rules, the conductor of a school bus requires a licence and must be 10th pass. The Delhi government formed a high-level committee to look into safety aspects, including transportation of children at schools.