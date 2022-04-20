UP Transfers Amethi DM Due To Misbehaviour With Senior PCS Officer

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government in a swift action, on Thursday removed the District Magistrate of Amethi Prashant Sharma, who misbehaved with a senior PCS officer over a murder incident.

Taking strong exception on the act of the DM, the state government shunted out the IAS officer Prashant Kumar and sent him on waiting.

Mr Arun Kumar, VC, Moradabad development Authority has been made the new DM of Amethi and he has been asked to take the charge immediately. The outgoing DM Prashant Sharma dragged a senior PCS officer Sunil Singh, when he went to meet the family members of one Sonu Singh, who was killed by armed miscreants. The entire incident was shown in a video clip which went on the social media and people expressed anguish over the behaviour of the IAS officer. The deceased Sonu Singh, was the son of a senior BJP leader while the PCS officer was his cousin.

In the clip, the DM was purportedly heard telling Sonu Singh's family members that there was no country in the world where killings do not take place and the administration is not God that it can prevent incidents of crime from taking place. "What would you have done had you been in our place? Would you have stopped the killing from taking place?" he was heard asking the crowd and when Sunil Singh points out that a Dial 100 police team was in the vicinity and it could have prevented the incident by acting promptly, the DM is seen almost dragging him holding his shirt and asking him if he can make out if anyone in the crowd has a gun.

When the people assembled there objected to his behaviour, the DM was also seen reprimanding them. Telling them that he wass the senior-most officer of the district, Mr Sharma was heard speaking about his problems and the sensitive times in which he and his officers have been working round-the-clock. The matter took a new turn on Wednesday night when Amethi MP Smriti Irani took cognisance of the issue and tweeted a word of caution to the local DM. She wrote on Twitter, ''We should always try to be humble and sensitive. We are the servants of public not their rulers @DmAmethi.'' Later in the evening, the PCS officer who was allegedly mishandled by Sharma released a video and gave a clean chit to the IAS officer. In it, the PCS officer said the clip of the Amethi DM misbehaving with him was an edited one and in fact, Sharma had addressed all the concerns of the family. UNI