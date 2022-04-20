UP Tourism To Partner With OYO To Create More Room Facilities For Tourists

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Tourism department has shown its interest in going for a joint partnership with country's largest chain of hotels OYO to provide quality and affordable rooms to the tourist visiting the state.

State additional chief secretary and head of the tourism department Avnish Awasthi gave partnership offer to the OYO officials here on Wednesday during a function when the first OYO Townhouse units were launched in the state capital.

" UP certainly requires more rooms for the tourists and the state is set to be on the top of the most desired tourist destination of the country. We have witnessed shortage of rooms during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi in January and later even after making record arrangements through tent house and other facilities there was need for more rooms in Prayagraj Kumbh," Mr Awasthi said. " OYO is a reputed Indian company and has earned a good name in the hospitality sector. As UP requires huge number of rooms to promote tourism, hence it would be better for the state to go for a partnership with this company," he said.

Senior officials of the state tourism department too have started talks with the OYO and very soon a MoU could be signed.

Meanwhile, OYO launched its two new Townhouse in the state capital, which will offer unique hospitality experience for the new age millennial travelers.

OYO Hotels & Homes, chief operation officer (COO) Operated Business, Ankit Tandon said here his company was now focusing on the new age traveler and this townhouse units will provide them all the facilities.

He said in UP, they are presently having seven Townhouse with two in Lucknow and rest in Noida and Ghaziabad, and their target will be to set up around 100 such units in the state with focus on the two-tier cities like Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj,Kanpur and others. In the country OLY has 84 Townhouse.

" The new concept of Townhouse provides high-speed internet, whiteboards, free printer, business services, magazines, Netflix , Kindle and a 24x7 kitchen that offer millennial travelers freedom to do what they desire," Mr Tandon said.

In UP(East), OYO has presently 6500 rooms in 450 hotels and in Lucknow alone they have around 3500 rooms in 200 hotels. In the country, OYO has over 1.80 lakh rooms in 200 cities while it is adding 15,000 rooms every month. UNI