UP Tourism Minister Extends Invitation To Bihar CM, Governor And Others For Kumbh Mela

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi has extended invitation to Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries of the state besides common man to attend Kumbh Mela at Allahabad being organised from January 15 to March 4 this year.

Ms Joshi, who is here to extend invitation personally to important dignitaries and people of Bihar, told media persons that Kumbh Mela being organised at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, would be largest ever congregation of the people for any religious event in the world. It was a rare example of faith and such events witnessed large participation of the people in past but the Kumbh Mela being organised from January 15 to March 4 would be unique in many ways besides largest ever participation of the devotees from across the country and also around the globe, she noted.

"Taking the importance of the event into consideration, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend invitation to all important dignitaries of the country besides citizens", the Minister said adding that people used to come earlier to participate in the event but the gesture of extending invitation to them would give a personal touch. Last Kumbh Mela which was a Purna Kumbh was organised in the year 2013 while this year after a gap of six years, Ardh Kumbh Mela was being organised, she added.

Ms Joshi said, she had personally extended invitation to Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon, Speaker of Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The invitation would be also extended personally to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, she said adding that appointment for the purpose had been sought from them. Most probably, she would meet both Mr Kumar and Mr Yadav for extending invitation today itself, she stated. UNI