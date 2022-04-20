UP Tops List Of Country's Leading Mobile Manufacturing State

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as mobile manufacturing hub in the country accounting for around half of mobile devices production capacity in the country, as per a report released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

"38 new mobile manufacturing units with over 20 million units per month capacity have been set up since September 2015. These units have generated 38,300 employment opportunities," the report said.

As per the data shared in the report, the total production capacity installed in the country is 20.7 million out of which UP alone accounts for 10 million mobile production capacity followed by Haryana with 2.5 million capacity.

UP alone houses 13 of 38 mobile manufacturing units established in the country. Delhi follows up with 6 mobile manufacturing units, Andhra Pradesh 4 units, Haryana and Uttarakhand 3 each, Maharashtra 2, Telangana 2, 1 each in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Daman.

However, as per mobile industry body Indian Cellular Association there were 39 mobile manufacturing units as of July 2016.

Out of 39 units 15 plants are located in UP including that of Samsung, Lava, Intex with total monthly production capacity of 13.1 million units, according to ICA.

AP has 5 units with 2 million capacity, Haryana 3 with 2.5 million capacity, Uttarakhand and Delhi 4 each with 3 million and 1.1 million capacity, 2 units each in Telangana and Maharashtra with 0.8 million and 0.3 million capacity respectively, ICA report said.

There are single units in Tamil Nadu, HP, West Bengal and Daman.

Mobile handset manufacturing in the country has registered growth of approximately 185 per cent in value and 90 per cent in volume in 2015-16 over 2014-15.

"Rs 54,000 crore worth mobile handsets were produced during this period from Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15. In the current financial year, manufacturing is estimated to grow to Rs 94,000 crore, which would be an estimated 75 per cent year-on-year growth," ICA said.

According to ICA, boost to mobile manufacturing discouraged import of mobile handsets by 4 per cent in 2015-16 over 2014-15 and is further estimated to drop by over 29 per cent in the current fiscal over 2015-16.

The industry aims to produce 50 crore mobile handsets annually in the country with value around Rs 1.5-3 lakh crore by 2019 and production of 125 crore handsets with an estimated value of Rs 15 lakh crore by 2025-26.