UP Tops In Sugar Production In The Country Till Dec 15

Lucknow: Even as Uttar Pradesh produced the highest quantity of sugar in the country till December 15, the country has produced 45.81 lakh tonnes of sugar during that period which was 35 per cent less compared to the corresponding period in the last crushing season.

During the last crushing season, till December 15, 2018, a total of 473 sugar mills had produced 70.54 lakh tonne of sugar while during the current season till the same period 406 sugar mills have produced 45.81 lakh tonnes, said a press statement by Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) here on Wednesday.

According to the report, in Uttar Pradesh, 119 mills have produced 21.25 lakh tonnes of sugar till December 15, 2019 which was 2.31 lakh tonne higher than last year, when 116 sugar mills had together produced 18.94 lakh tonne on the corresponding period. Sugar production during the current season is higher in UP than last year on the corresponding date, as sugar mills in the state started their crushing operations one week earlier in the current season.

However in Maharashtra, 124 sugar mills are in operation and they have produced 7.66 lakh tonne of sugar till December 15. In 2018-19 season, there were 178 sugar mills in operation as on h December 15, 2018 and they had produced 29 lakh tonnes.

The third largest producer of sugar viz. Karnataka, 63 sugar mills are in operation who have produced 10.62 lakh tonnes of sugar till December 15. This is about 3.32 lakh tonne less than the sugar production in 2018-19 season as on December 15, 2018.

The production in Maharashtra and Karnataka are lower than last year due to the fact that mills in these States started late by one month and one week, respectively. Apart from this, sugar recovery so far is reported to be lower as compared to last year, mainly because mills are crushing damaged sugarcane due to floods, along with the fresh cane as also other climatic factors.

As regards Gujarat, 15 sugar mills are in operation and they have produced 1.52 lakh tonne of sugar till December 15. In 2018-19 season, 16 sugar mills were in operation and they had produced 3.10 lakh tonne of sugar till that date.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 14 sugar mills could start crushing till December 15, and they produced about 0.30 lakh tonne of sugar till that date. Last year, 18 sugar mills were in operation on December 15, 2018 and they had produced 1.05 lakh tonne.

There are 6 sugar mills in Tamil Nadu in operation and sugar production till December 15,was about 0.73 lakh tonne, as compared to 0.87 lakh tonne produced by 16 sugar mills as on December 15, 2018.

In regard to Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, there are 9, 16, 13 and 19 sugar mills are in operation respectively and they have produced 1.35 lakh tonne, 0.75 lakh tonne, 0.65 lakh tonne and 0.35 lakh tonne, respectively. UNI