UP Tops Among Sugar Producing States, Country's Production Sees 26% Decline

Lucknow: India's sugar production registered 108.85 lakh tonnes till January 15, a decline of nearly 26 per cent compared to 147.40 lakh tonnes produced during the last corresponding year, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement here on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh continue to be the topper in sugar manufacturing though the country's production still lag behind by around 38.55 lakh tonnes.

A total of 440 sugar mills are engaged in crushing operation currently, compared to 511 mills in the same period in the last season.

In Uttar Pradesh, 119 sugar mills have produced 43.78 lakh tonne till January 15 with an average recovery of 10.83 per cent. In the last 2018-19 season, 117 sugar mills were in operation on January 15, 2019 and they had produced 41.93 lakh tonnes of sugar with an average recovery of 10.97 per cent. In Maharashtra, 139 sugar mills, which are in operation, have produced 25.51 lac tons till January 15, as against 189 sugar mills which had produced 57.25 lakh tonne last year up to same period. As per reports of Commissioner (Sugar), Maharashtra, three sugar mills, one each in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Beed Districts have closed their operations mainly due to non-availability of labour for harvesting and less availability of sugarcane. UNI