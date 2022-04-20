UP Top Cop HC Awasthi Retires, Hands Over Charge To ADG

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) H.C. Awasthi retired from office on Wednesday. He handed over the charge to Additional Director General (ADG) (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

The new DGP will soon be appointed in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to laud the services rendered by Awasthi.

He said that the officer had a good record of 36 years of service and had played a good role during the pandemic, as a member of Team 9. Awasthi had informed his office that he would not like to take a ceremonial farewell and parade on his retirement. —IANS