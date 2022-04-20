UP To Take Up With Centre On Issue Of Releasing Flood Water From Nepal

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has decided to take up with the Centre the annual problem of floods in Terai districts caused due to heavy discharge of water into Sharda river by Nepal.

A heavy discharge of water into Sharda river by Nepal causes massive floods and soil erosion in the Terai region through which it flows.

Irrigation Minister Dharm Pal Singh said in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday that the state government would seek coordination with Nepal on the matter through the Government of India. Sharda river that flows through various districts of UP, including Pilibhit and Lakhimpur, wreaks havoc every year during the monsoons. Part of the reason why this tributary of Ghaghra is so destructive is that neighbouring Nepal makes heavy discharges into the Sharda through a man-made channel near the border village of Tatarganj to get rid of excess water.

It is known as Bamni river in Nepal and merges with Sharda after flowing for about 7 km. The Bamni carries water from five Nepal rivers — Radha, Patharia, Syali , Sunvara and Vanara. The collective discharge of water from these rivers intensifies water current in Sharda to devastating levels, leading to floods. The irrigation minister said, "Directions have been given to engineers of Sharda Sagar and flood control division to file a detailed report on the discharge of water in Bamni river and intensity of flood due to its confluence with Sharda in Pilibhit. Further steps will be taken as soon as reports are received," Singh said. "The state government is committed to channelising flood water with a view to averting the havoc it wrecks and make it useful for agriculture as well as power generation," added the irrigation minister. UNI