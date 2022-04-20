UP To Stick By Power Rostering; Rural Areas To Get 18 Hrs Electricity In Summer: Minister

Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh government considering to sign an agreement with the Centre on April 14 on 'Power for All' policy by October 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government today reiterated that rostering schedule would be strictly implemented by officials at any cost and rural areas would get uninterrupted power in the night. The government has also ordered replacement of all faulty transformers in rural areas within 48 hours so that farmers do not face problem in running their tubewells for irrigating their agriculture lands. The government admitted that the power department was purchasing power from other sources to the tune of Rs 1 crore to 2 crore daily during peak hours to maintain the roaster as they have to purchase around 1200 megawatt of power from the exchange. The demand of power during peak hours in UP is touching around 17,000 megawatt in this summer season. "We will not accept any excuse by the power department officials in violating the rostering norms like done during the previous Samajwadi Party regime," claimed Power Minister Srikant Sharma after the state Cabinet meeting. "This would be the first summer in UP that the rural areas would get 18 hours power that too with no load shedding in night," he announced. He said the government has fixed 18 hours power in rural areas, 20 hours in Bundelkhand and all the tehsils and 24 hours in the district headquarters. The Minister also replied to former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who questioned through Twitter that what is new in the rostering. "Akhileshjee, your rostering was just up to Shakti Bhawan or till the secretariat but this rostering would be the real one," he replied. The Minister said the government has also waived off surcharge on the urban and rural domestic and commercial consumers so that they can pay their dues. Besides, he said the rural consumers would be given a benefit to pay their power dues of over Rs 10,000 in four installments a year. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be signing an agreement with Union Power Minister Piyush Goel on April 14 here on "Power for All' policy. UNI