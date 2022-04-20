UP To Start Medical Tele-Consultancy, Pool Testing

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will launch tele-consultancy medical services for non-Corona patients in the state from Tuesday, even as the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 550 on Monday.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that retired doctors can register for voluntary service in this scheme.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government was also starting pool testing of Corona samples.

Explaining the technique, Prasad said: "Under pool testing, we will take 10 samples at a time and test them. If all are negative, it will mean that ten suspects are Corona free. If the pooled samples test positive, then all ten patients will be tested separately. This will ensure faster testing of Corona suspects."

He also said that in 40 districts, infection prevention training will be provided to the healthcare staff.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that the number of corona cases in the state was now 550 with 67 new cases having been reported in the past 24 hours.

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered that stern action should be taken against those who are found hiding their travel history or symptoms of Corona virus. Adityanath also said that action would be taken against the respective district officials too. Awasthi said that the lockdown was being firmly enforced and sealed hotspots were being sanitised. --IANS