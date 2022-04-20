UP To Sign MoU For Employment Of 9.5 Lakh Migrant Workers

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Industries Association (IIA) and the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on Friday to ensure employment for 9.5 lakh workers.

While the NAREDCO may employ 2.5 lakh people in the realty sector, the IIA will create jobs for around 500,000 migrant workers in MSMEs, and the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) will help employ 200,000 workers.

UP has seen inflow of around 26 lakh migrants.

Earlier this week, the NAREDCO had written to the government that it could employ migrant workers after some state intervention. It had also sought the government''s help in reviving stalled projects.

The government spokesman said the MoU would help locate jobs and categorise workers. The agencies will also ensure short-term training or apprenticeship to skill migrant workers. The government looks to provide apprenticeship allowances to workers. --IANS