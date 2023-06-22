UP To Set Up Inland Waterways Authority

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh plans to establish an Inland Waterways Authority to promote and regulate water transport in the state.

To be set up on the lines of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) established in 1986, the proposed statutory body will be known as the Inland Waterways of Uttar Pradesh with an independent office and infrastructure, said a government spokesman. The transport department, that is currently responsible for regulating water transport in the state, is scheduled to give a presentation on the proposal to the chief secretary by the end of the week before it is sent to the Cabinet for approval.

L Venkateshwar Lu, principal secretary, transport, said, "The government has decided to set up an Inland Waterways Authority in the state to promote and regulate passenger and freight transport in various rivers. A proposal in this regard will be sent soon to the Cabinet for approval." According to transport commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh, the government will also enact a law to frame rules laying down powers and functions of the proposed body that will explore the possibilities of promoting water transport in rivers in the state. He said some states, including Kerala, had already set up similar bodies.

"The water transport has already begun in Varanasi and we feel there is a lot of scope for expanding the same to other rivers and other water bodies, more so when there are cruises that can operate in shallow water as well," Singh said. As per the proposal, Inland Waterways Transport Authority of Uttar Pradesh will work closely with various stakeholders, including boat operators, cargo handlers and other entities involved in the sector, to establish standardised practices and ensure compliance with safety and other norms.

Additionally, the authority will undertake initiatives to develop necessary infrastructure, such as terminals, jetties and navigational aids to facilitate seamless water transport operations. Special emphasis will be placed on improving connectivity between different regions, including hinterland areas, industrial zones, and major cities. The government's plan to set up the Inland Waterways Authority to promote water transport in rivers in the state is aimed to diversify the transportation network and reduce the burden on the road infrastructure. —IANS