UP To Set Up Atal Bihari Vajpayee State Medical Univ; Also Regulate School Vehicles Ferrying Children

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has announced to set up an umbrella medical university in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to control all the medical and dental colleges in the state besides bringing a legislation to regulate the school vehicles ferrying children in the state.

The government has also approved changes in bidding rules for the Jewar International airport at Gautam Buddha Nagar and has now handed over the appointment of health workers or ANMs to the Subordinate selection Commission as earlier it was done by the health department.

The decisions were taken by the state cabinet here on Tuesday which was chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing mediapersons, state spokespersons and health minister Sidharthnath Singh and power minister Srikant Sharma, said the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee state medical university would regulate all the medical and dental colleges in the state. A Bill would be brought in the winter session of the state legislature for setting up the new state medical university, probably in Lucknow.

The new Medical University will control 27 government and 22 private medical colleges along with 17 dental colleges running in the state.

The government has also approved a satellite campus of the King George Medical University(KGMU) at Balrampur district which will be spread out in 23.5 hectare of land and in the first phase a hospital and campus would be constructed. In the second phase a medical college would be set up.

In an important decision, the government decided to amend the present UP Motor Vehicle Act by including a new chapter 9(A) which will strictly deal with the vehicles used for ferrying students. Mr Singh said several conditions would be enforced for granting permit to the vehicles which includes vehicle age limit, CCTV at the school entry points and the parking, provision of GPS and strictness on overloading. The rule would be also made on the qualification and other criteria of the drivers.

The government in a move to make a level playing field for the foreign companies for the construction of the Jewar international airport at Greater Noida has deleted the clause which gave weight-age to the Indian companies against the foreign companies. Now global players would be treated at par along with the Indian companies. Besides now, the entire procedure of RFQ-RFP would be completed within six months' time.

In an important decision, the government has decided to amend the qualification of the health workers or ANMs and made it simple intermediate from Intermediate( Science) while now training centres would be operated at state medical faculty and at district hospitals too.

Besides now, the appointment of the health workers would be done by the Subordinate selection commission as earlier it was done by the department on merit basis.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to go for reverse bidding process and a central organisation MSTC has been engaged for bidding and e-tendering to provide one kilogram of sugar to around 40 lakh Antodaya beneficiaries in the state. The centre has directed the state to select companies for distributing sugar to the Antodaya card holders but only one company came for bidding. UNI