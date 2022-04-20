UP To Repair 85,943 Kms Of Highways In Next Two Months Time

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Government today announced that by June 15 next, around 85,943 kilometers of roads including national Highways, state highways and others would be repaired at a war footing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the state PWD department that the officials would be punished if it was found damaged after repair again during the monsoon. The issue was taken up in the state cabinet meeting here today chaired by the CM. "Against the total 2,25,825 kilometers of highways in the state, around 85,943 kms of road are in bad shape", said a survey done by the PWD department for which funds would be allotted by the government soon. In another decision, the government allowed relaxation to those who appear for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) of 2013 batch and they could now twice in the exams. It will benefit around 40,000 youths in the state, said government spokesperson and UP minister Sidharthnath Singh. The government has also approved the state's share of 40 per cent in the development works in 7 districts on the Indo-Nepal government as per the changed norms. In order to prevent the deadly Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis syndrome (AES) prevailing in 37 districts of the state, the government has prepared a strategy to counter it in this monsoon season. "Already the officials had held video-conferencing with all the CMOs and SMSs while the doctors of all the Primary Health centres and Community Health Centres would go for a training at the BRD Medical college hospital in Gorakhpur to aware them about the killer disease," Mr Singh, who is also the state health minister said. He said that already fogging has started in the affected areas during the past one week, while 10 beds have been increased in all the district hospitals for the JE and AES patients besides ministers and officials have been asked to visit the disease prone areas to monitor the preventive measures. Meanwhile, the CM also instructed the concerned department to monitor drinking water facilities during the summer season. State minister Mahendra Singh has been asked to visit Bundelkhand region to review the supply of drinking water to human being and animals while state urban development minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has been asked to monitor the drinking water supply in the urban areas. UNI