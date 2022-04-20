UP To Recruit 97,000 Police Constables

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced examination date and process for appointment of 97,000 police constables in the state.

The announcement was made jointly by the State Principal Secretary (Home) Dr Arvind Kumar and State Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh in a press conference here on Thursday.

This 97,000 appointment would be besides 42,000 police constables, whose appointment process are underway. There are total 2.29 lakh posts of Police constable in UP in which 97,000 posts are vacant. Recently, UP government had promoted 37,500 constables to head constables this year. Dr Kumar said that because of the shortage of policemen, there is difficulty in giving them weekly off.The officials admitted that the situation in Fire services and jail were serious as in Fire department there are 38 per cent vacancies and in jail about 50 per cent .

The written exam for the 42,000 police constables would be held on October 25 and 26 next .There would be 482 exam centres in 16 districts of the state where exams would be held in three sessions. The result of the 42,000 police constables would be announced on December 1 and the final list would be declared by December 15 next. Of the new appointment to be made 20 per cent would be reserved for the women while reservation would be applicable as per the norms.

The DGP said that of the 97,0000 recruitment of Police constables, around 97,000 appointments would be completed by August next year with process to start from November this year.

The written exams would be held on January 8 and 9 next year and result to be declared on July next. Of the new appointments, 3638 constables would be for jail including male and female. UNI