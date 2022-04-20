UP To Purchase 50 Lakh Tonne Paddy: Kumbh Area Declared ODF

Lucknow: Setting up a target to purchase 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in this Khariff season, the Uttar Pradesh Government announced its new paddy purchase policy giving emphases on the RTGC mode of payment to farmers.

Government also announced that Kumbh Mela area would be declared as Open defecation free (ODF) zone during Kumbh Mela to be held at Sangam in Allahabad early next year. The decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday. Government spokesman Srikant Sharma said that cabinet has approved new paddy policy under which common variety of paddy would be purchased at Rs 1750 per quintal while grade A paddy would be purchased at Rs 1770 per quintal. Besides, Rs 20 per quintal will be paid for winnowing and cleaning the paddy. "The government has set a target to purchase 50 lakh metric tons of paddy this season while it was 45 lakh metric tons last year. The purchase centres will start working in terai and parts of western UP from October 1 while in Central and eastern UP it will open from November 1," Mr Sharma, who is also Power minister in the government said.

He said all the transactions will be online and the farmers will get payment through RTGS within 72 hours. "If the rice mills prepare rice with 30 days of purchase they will get Rs 20 per quintal as incentive, but if it takes more than 45 days Rs 1 per quintal per day will be charged from the mill," he said.

In another decision Government has announced Kumbh Mela zone as ODF area where 1.22 lakh toilets will be constructed. Some of the toilets will be community toilets while some will have septic tanks. "The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) will construct 43,500 toilets while the rest will be constructed by the state government," the spokesman said adding that the total project will cost Rs 252.85 crore. He said that 11,400 labourers will be employed to clean these toilets. The cabinet has also approved the proposal of accelerated economic development project under which guidelines for expansion of infrastructure projects have been approved. The spokesman said that projects related for infrastructure like roads, electricity, bridges, drinking water schemes, construction of buildings for schools and colleges would be approved through consultation with district administration and people's representatives.

"Government has allocated a budget of Rs 1850 crore for this project," he said. In another decision government has handed over guest house at Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal to Estate department. In 2015 the said guest house was handed over to Civil Aviation from Easte Department. Today the cabinet rescinded that order. UNI