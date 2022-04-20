UP to promote river tourism, signs MoU with IWAI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to promote and encourage tourism industry by developing river tourism in the state.

The MoU was signed on Monday regarding the operation of PAX Vessel in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary R.K. Tiwari told reporters that there is immense potential for tourism development in the state.

There are many places of religious, cultural, historical and wildlife and that is why this state is famous as an important tourist centre in the country and abroad due to the complete variety of tourist attractions, he said.

The 2 Ro Pax Vessel in Varanasi will be operated by the Tourism Department.

In this regard, the chief secretary also gave directions to prepare an action plan to identify the immense possibilities of river tourism in the state and to increase the night stay of domestic and foreign tourists.

A presentation was also made to promote river tourism on the Saryu river in Ayodhya and instructions were given to the tourism department to make a package tour on Ayodhya.

With the development work being done by the state government in Ayodhya, the holy city will be identified as a major tourist destination of the country, the chief secretary said.

Dr Amita Prasad, chairman, Inland waterways authority, said that with the aim of adding river cruise tourism in future, the IWAI agreed to construct two jetty in Ayodhya and has requested the state government to mark the land.

