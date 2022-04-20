UP To Plant 22 Cr Saplings This Monsoon

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday set a target of planting 22 crore sapling this monsoon to enhance the green cover in the state.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here. State government spokesperson and Energy Minister Srikant Sharma said the plantation drive for 2019-20 would be launched with public participation. The Forest Survey of India, in its 2017 report, said that the forest cover in the state has increased by 666 kilometers from 2015 and the total forest cover, including dense, moderate and open forest areas, has gone up to 9.18 per cent of the total area of the state, he said.

Mr Sharma said that the government has also decided to provide free saplings during this drive.

The government has approved Rs 181.82 crore for the Martyr Ashfaq Ullah Khan zoo in Gorakhpur. The funds would be used for enhancing facilities in the zoo along with construction of administrative buildings and plantation drive. Gorakhpur is the third city after Lucknow and Kanpur, which has a zoo in the state.

The government has also approved the approved the budget re-estimate for construction of hostels, buildings and other facilities at the Mahant Avaidnath Government college in Gorakhpur.

The Cabinet has approved Rs 30.34 crore, while earlier, the amount was Rs 10.75 crore. UNI