UP To Organize First International Trade Show From Sept 21 To 25: CM Yogi

Lucknow: After the grand success of the Global Investors Summit organized under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is set to host the first International Trade Show in the state.

This international trade show, which is going to be organized on the sprawling premises of India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida, from September 21-25, will showcase the major industries of Uttar Pradesh, MSMEs and start-ups in diverse sectors such as IT/ITES, education, agriculture, health, tourism, culture, energy and ODOP.

The trade fair is aimed at providing a global platform for entrepreneurs, manufacturers and exporters from all these sectors to showcase their products to the global audience. President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the grand trade fair on September 21.

Reviewing the preparations for this important event on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that through this international trade show, the whole world would get introduced to the wonderful 'Craft, Cuisine and Culture' of Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing happiness over the registration of about 400 buyers from more than 66 countries for the trade show so far, the Chief Minister said that the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Ministry of MSME, Government of India, have been instrumental in organizing the trade show, adding that expected cooperation was being received from all quarters.

More foreign buyers, entrepreneurs, and companies should be invited by continuously interacting with Indian Ambassadors/High Commissioners posted in more and more countries, CM Yogi said. This multisectoral trade show is going to be of great help in providing the global market to local entrepreneurs for their products and crafts. Expressing the need to involve management students of Gautam Buddha University in organizing the event, the Chief Minister said that stalls should be made available at subsidized rates for small entrepreneurs, new exporters and women entrepreneurs in the trade show. The Chief Minister further pointed out that people from different states of the country as well as many countries are enthusiastic about this event and are coming to participate. In such a situation, in view of its importance, all the departments have an important role in organizing. "Once again on the lines of GIS, we have to work with better interdepartmental coordination", he asserted.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate, Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate, Greater Noida and CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authorities, Gautam Budh Nagar to make all arrangements for the safety and other facilities of dignitaries, guests, entrepreneurs, artisans.

The Chief Minister said that along with the trade show, a global event of the Moto GP race is also proposed in Gautam Budh Nagar from September 22 to 24, in which case necessary arrangements should be made regarding traffic management. He directed that additional manpower should be deployed immediately as per the requirement. Signages in different languages should also be put up at appropriate places for the convenience of the visitors.

Emphasizing making the first international trade show of the state grand, the Chief Minister said that knowledge sessions should also be organized on a special theme every day during this 05-day important trade show. With the cooperation of IRDA, sessions should be organized on the insurance sector as well as on packaging and marketing of ODOP products and export promotion, the success of Invest UP and electronics software.

Similarly, a fashion show based on 54 GI products of Uttar Pradesh should also be organized, the CM said. The Chief Minister was apprised that Dr Pawan Agarwal's special session on Management of Famous Dibbawala of Knowledge Mumbai, along with the motivational address of 'Sadhguru Ji', Founder of Spiritual Guru Isha Foundation is also proposed.

The Chief Minister said that cultural presentations showcasing the art and culture of Uttar Pradesh should also be organized on all five days, as well as special stalls should be set up to introduce the delicious dishes of Uttar Pradesh to the participants and visitors. —ANI