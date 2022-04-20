UP To Open 1,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government plans to open 1,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the state that will provide health facilities and medicines at prices affordable by the common man. Official sources said here on Wednesday the quality of drugs available at the centres would be on par with branded medicines available in the market, but prices will be comparatively lower. A pre-bid meeting for selection of vendors for these stores was organised on Tuesday at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here. "State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services" (SACHIS) is tasked with the responsibility to conduct Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna in UP. SACHIS Chief Executive Officer Alok Kumar Mitra said UP will be the first state to open maximum number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in country. The stores, under the supervision of SACHIS, will be clubbed into clusters and unemployed pharmacists provided employment at these stores. Mr Mitra said a 120-square-foot stall space will be allotted to vendors for Jan Aushadhi Kendra. He said one store will be set up in Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute. SACHIS CEO said the website www.janaushadhi.gov.in will provide to the public information about drug centres, availability of medicines and their prices on real-time basis. UNI