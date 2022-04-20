UP To Launch 'Corruption Portal' To Punish Corrupt Govt Officials, Employees

Lucknow: On the lines of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will launch a 'corruption portal' where people can register their complaints on the corruption in the government departments or by the employees and the officials. The portal is under preparation and will be launched very soon, says a senior government official here today. BJP during its election campaign in the Assembly polls had promised to set up a portal where people can register their complaints against corruption by the government departments and officials. "The UP portal would be a mixture of both Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh system which will be monitored directly by the CM secretariat officials," the sources said. Earlier, two teams of senior officials were sent separately to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to study the system there. "The portal is under preparation with the recommendations made by the officers who went to MP and Gujarat. First the new portal would be demonstrated before the Chief Minister and then only it will be open for the public," sources said. The portal would have facilities to record the complaint made through phone and there would be enough security to protect the identity of the complainant. UNI