UP To Invoke NSA To Curb Rumour-Mongering, Mob Violence Against Child Lifters

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has resorted to made way for invocation of National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in cases of rumour-mongering about child-lifters and mob violence after rise in such incidents in the state.

More than 100 such cases have been reported in the state during past couple of months.

UP Police Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh on Thursday in a statement here said, "There were incidents of violence reported from many parts of the state due to rumours about 'child lifters'. In the investigations, the claim of child lifting could not be verified anyhow. I want to appeal to you all today not to take law in your hands or indulge in any kind of violence."

He further appealed to the people asking them to report any information on alleged child lifters on the emergency number 100. 'Till now strict action has been taken against 82 people who were either found involved in spreading rumours and were engaged in violence. Also National Security Act(NSA) will be invoked against the culprits," he said.

He requested the people of the state to not spread rumours on the social media, and warned of action against those who do. "I hope all the responsible residents of UP will help police in maintaining peace in the state,' he added.

The strict police initiative comes after two brothers, who had taken their nephew to get medicine, were brutally thrashed on suspicion of being child lifters and in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district on Tuesday last. One of them later succumbed to his injuries.

A rough estimate suggests that more than 100 such incidents have been reported from across the state in the past couple of months. Rumours of "baccha chor", or child lifters, are spreading at an alarming rate, and have kept police and other authorities on their toes.

These incidents were reported largely from Jhansi, Meerut, Bareilly, Sambhal, Jaunpur, Unnao and Raebareli.

Political leaders too have expressed their concern on the rise of lynching and violence on the name of child lifters in UP. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have also expressed concern over the rise in instances of mob violence, and called for strict action against the perpetrators. 'Mob Lynching in UP is now taking its toll and innocent females are being targeted. People are terrified by such incidents, the state government should take stern action against such culprits,' they said in separate statements. UNI