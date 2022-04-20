UP To Intensify Patrolling On Highways, Roads To Prevent Unsafe Travel Of Migrants

Lucknow: With migrant workers problem yet to be sorted and large number of migrants assembled at the state borders, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict patrolling on the highways and roads in the state in the night to prevent unsafe travel of the migrants.

The government on the other hand has also proposed to provide pulse Oximetry to the health teams in the villages and other places to check the suspect of COVID-19 about their oxygen flow which is also one of the prime symptoms of the virus. On the other hand UP is slated to arrange one lakh beds at the dedicated Covid hospitals in the state and test 10,000 samples per day.

"Yogi Adityanath during his meeting with team 11 officials here on Monday has directed the transport and DGP to ensure that no migrant travel unsafe in the state and asked them to intensify patrolling in the night on the highways and other roads.

he CM said that only trains and buses should be used to ferry the migrants only after their medical screening and providing them with food and water. UP has already provided 12,000 buses along with 200 private buses in each district to ferry these migrants along with special trains.

The CM has also taken congizance of crowd at several places in the bordering districts and asked the authorities to manage it with calm and planning.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that arrangements like tents, water, food and buses have been arranged at all the borders and toll plazas so that the migrants are taken care off while UP government has also written to the other states to sent the list of their migrants, so that they can be transported to their respective states and districts.

On the other hand , the state has received 590 special trains from different states ferrying 7.60 lakh migrants to UP. Among these a record 275 trains came from Gujarat with 3.75 lakh migrants followed by 140 trains from Maharastra with 1.75 lakh migrants and 101 trains from Punjab with 1.20 lakh migrants.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to increase the Covid hospital beds to one lakh by the end of this month when at present there was 60,000 beds. Similarly, the number of sample test of COVID-19 would be increased to 10,000 per day when presently it was over 6000 per day. UNI