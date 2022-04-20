UP to increase corona testing facilities ten-fold

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanth government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to increase coronavirus testing by almost ten times of the present level.

The state, at present, conducts around 3,200 tests for corona infection per day.

As part of the test augmenting drive, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will also be increasing its testing capacity by two-and-half times, said the institute''s Director Prof R.K. Dhiman.

"Testing is a crucial component of the coronavirus containment strategy. In fact, the UP government has decided to scale up testing further and take it to ten times of what it is now. The SGPGI would also be putting up more samples for test," he said.

The SGPGI has the capacity to test 400 samples in a day but will soon be carrying out 1,000 tests per day," said Prof Dhiman.

SGPGI is also running a 24x7 telemedicine facility for medical colleges and government hospitals.

Prof Dhiman said, "We are playing the role of big brother. Our team is running a 24x7 telemedicine helpline to attend to the dilemma of health professionals. In addition to this, we are also present on digital platforms such as WhatsApp and zoom as well."

The institute is also training health personnel in handling COVID-19 patients, their treatment, following strict safety protocols.

